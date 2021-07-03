Hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain and thunder head for Mansfield

The Met Office has already issued a yellow ‘be aware’ alert which is valid between 6am today (Saturday, July 3) and Sunday at 11.59pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of heavy rain and some thunderstorms is expected to develop on Saturday morning over southern England and then move northeastwards before clearing into the North Sea Saturday afternoon.

"Many places will see a short period of heavy rain while some may see a more prolonged period of rain along with some intense bursts, with lightning and hail.

The weather is about to take a turn for the worse.

“Under the heavier rain some sites could see 30 to 40mm of rain falling in a few hours.

“Once this clears, further heavy showers are expected to break out.

“These will be more hit-and-miss with many sites staying dry following early rain, but where they do occur, there is a chance of 30 to 35mm rain falling in an hour, again accompanied by lightning and hail.”

SATURDAY

1pm: Heavy rain

2pm: Light rain

3pm: Cloudy

4pm: Cloudy

5pm: Sunny intervals

6pm: Cloudy

7pm: Light rain shower

8pm: Cloudy

9pm: Sunny intervals

10pm: Partly cloudy

11pm: Cloudy

12am: Partly cloudy

SUNDAY

1am: Partly cloudy

2am: Partly cloudy

3am: Partly cloudy

4am: Partly cloudy

5am: Cloudy

6am: Cloudy

7am: Cloudy

8am: Cloudy

9am: Cloudy

10am: Cloudy

11am: Overcast

12pm: Cloudy

1pm: Thunder

2pm: Heavy rain

3pm: Light rain shower

4pm: Light rain shower

5pm: Thunder

6pm: Thunder

7pm: Thunder