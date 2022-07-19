Highs of 41C and possible thunderstorm in Mansfield today as heatwave reaches peak

Today will be an exceptionally hot day, with lengthy periods of strong sunshine after a very warm start.

The temperature is set to reach 36C by midday, which will then build up each hour until it hits 40C by 3pm.

It will perhaps become a little cloudier with the sunshine turning hazier into the afternoon, with a small chance of isolated gusty showers.

The temperature is expected to reach a record-breaking 41C today.

There is also 50 per cent chance of a thunderstorm hitting at 3pm as temperatures rise to 41C.

By 4pm, the heat is set to have dipped to 37C before dropping even further down to a more comfortable 32C by 6pm.

The temperature will hover around the 30C mark as the evening progresses, dipping to 25C by 11pm.

It will be another warm night, with isolated showers or thunderstorms gradually clearing into the North Sea.

More clouds will build throughout the night from the west, perhaps with the odd spot of rain later on.

Minimum temperature 16C overnight.