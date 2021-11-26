The storm – the first to be named by the Met Office this winter – is a low-pressure system across the country, is set to bring strong winds, with gusts of up to 60mph in places, heavy rain, and even sleet and snow to some parts.

Here is an hour-by-hour of what to expect in Mansfield and Ashfield . . .

Friday, November 26

Stormy weather - it's going to be a rough few days

1pm – Rain with temperatures of 5C – although it will will like 1C with the windchill factor. Average wind speeds of 12mph with gusts of up to 23mph.

2pm – Rain with temperatures of 5C – although it will feel like 0C – with wind speeds of 15mph and gusts of 29mph.

3pm – Sunny spells with temperatures of 4C – although it will feel like 0C – with wind speeds of 13mph and gusts of 26mph.

4pm – Sun will go down but it will be dry. Temperatures of 3C but it will feel like -1C with wind speeds of 15mph and gusts of 30mph.

5pm – Dark and dry with average temperatures of 3C – but it will feel like -2C. Wind speeds of 14mph and gusts of 29mph.

6pm – Dark and dry with average temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -3C. Wind speeds of 14mph and gusts of 29mph.

7pm – Dark and dry with average temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -3C. Wind speeds of 15mph and gusts of 31mph.

8pm – Dark and dry with temperatures of 3C – although it will feel like -3C. Wind speeds of 17mph with gusts of 33mph.

9pm – Dark and dry with temperatures of 3C – although it will feel like -3C. Wind speeds of 20mph with gusts of 38mph.

10pm – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -4C. Wind speeds of 20mph and gusts of 38mph.

11pm – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -4C. Wind speeds of 20mph and gusts of 39mph.

Saturday, November 27

12pm – Rain with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -4C. Wind speeds of 22mph and gusts of 41mph.

1am – Rain with temperatures of 3C – but it will feel like -4C. Wind speeds of 25mph with gusts of 47mph.

2am – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 27mph and gusts of 51mph.

3am – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 1C – but it will feel like -6C. Wind speeds of 26mph with gusts of 53mph.

4am – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -4C. Wind speeds of 25mph with gusts of 48mph.

5am – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 29mph and gusts of 49mph.

6am – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 25mph and gusts of 48mph.

7am – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 24mph with gusts of 47mph.

8am – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 24mph with gusts of 46mph.

9am – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 25mph and gusts of 48mph.

10am – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 25mph and gusts of 48mph.

11am – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 26mph and gusts of 48mph.

12noon – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -4C. Wind speeds of 25mph and gusts of 46mph.

1pm – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -4C. Wind speeds of 24mph and gusts of 48mph.

2pm – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 25mph and gusts of 47mph.

3pm – Rain and sleet with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 25mph and gusts of 47mph.

4pm – Dry and cloudy with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 24mph with gusts of 48mph.

5pm – Dry and cloudy with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 23mph and gusts of 43mph.

6pm – Dry and cloudy with temperatures of 2C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 22mph and gusts of 41mph.

7pm – Dry and cloudy with temperatures of 1C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 21mph and gusts of 41mph.

8pm – Dry and cloudy with temperatures of 1C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 20mph with gusts of 39mph.

9pm – Dry and cloudy with temperatures of 1C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 21mph with gusts of 39mph.

10pm – Dry and cloudy with temperatures of 1C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 20mph with gusts of 38mph.

11pm – Dry and cloudy with temperatures of 1C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 19mph with gusts of 37mph.

Sunday, November 28

12pm – Dry and cloudy with temperatures of 1C – but it will feel like -5C. Wind speeds of 18mph with gusts of 35mph.

Hour by hour coverage has not been provided by the Met Office for Sunday, but it will remain very cold for the rest of the day.

Winds will slowly decrease, with wind speeds dropping to 10mph and gusts down to 18mph by 9pm.