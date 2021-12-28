Here's what you can expect from the weather in Mansfield and Ashfield over the next few days

This coupled with occasional rain or drizzle, misty and at times foggy conditions have added to the murk, but as winds freshen today much of the murk will clear. It'll remain unsettled though, but with increasingly mild, even unseasonably mild conditions, developing in the next few days.

On New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, we look set to see highs of 15C.

It’s not all good news though as tomorrow looks set for more rain – hopefully clearing by early afternoon – with another downpour looking likely for lunchtime onward on Thursday.

It's getting warmer but there's still no sunshine

There’s still no sign of any sunshine though, and temperatures are set to drop again after the Bank Holiday Weekend.