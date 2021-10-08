Here's what we can expect the weather to throw at us in Mansfield and Ashfield this weekend

Saturday is cloudy but dry, with the possibility of a bit of sunshine in the afternoon, with highs of 17C and a low of 12C. The sun is due to come up at 7.20am and set at 6.24pm.

Sunday looks set to be the best of the bag, with almost a full day of glorious sunshine – turning a little cloudy around 4pm. It will be slightly colder though, only reaching highs of 15C with a low of 9C.

The remainder of the week looks relatively settled – largely cloudy with the sun making occasional appearances most days.

What we can expect this weekend

Tuesday will be the coldest, only reaching 12C and falling 6C, with Wednesday and Thursday warming up with highs of 14C. Sensets are also getting increasingly early, with it getting dark by 6.12pm by Thursday.