Here's what we can expect the weather to throw at us in Mansfield and Ashfield over the weekend

It’s going to be bright and clear buy very cold with the lunchtime high of 7C feeling more like 4C due to the wind factor and freezing temperatures overnight.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sunday’s bright start will turn to cloud by late morning, with overcast skies for the rest of the day. It will be slightly warmer though, with highs of 9C, feeling more like 7C because of the wind.