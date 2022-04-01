Here's what we can expect the weather to throw at us in Mansfield and Ashfield over the weekend
Well, the sun is going to be shining in Mansfield and Ashfield on Saturday, but it’s unlikely anyone is going to be out in shorts.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:22 pm
It’s going to be bright and clear buy very cold with the lunchtime high of 7C feeling more like 4C due to the wind factor and freezing temperatures overnight.
Sunday’s bright start will turn to cloud by late morning, with overcast skies for the rest of the day. It will be slightly warmer though, with highs of 9C, feeling more like 7C because of the wind.
Monday will be cloudy but warmer, with highs of 11C.