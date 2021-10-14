Here's what we can expect from the weather on Friday

Friday’s going to be GLORIOUS . . . well, as good as it gets for the middle of October.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 8:54 pm

It’s looking like full-on sunshine from around 8am through to midday, a few clouds between 1pm and 2pm, then mor glorious rays until it gets dark at a depressingly early 6.10pm.

The sun is set to rise at 7.31am with highs of 12C and lows of 6C – so you won’t be basking in the garden, but it will be nice to look at out of the window.

This is what we can expect

