Here's what we can expect from the weather in Mansfield this weekend

Last weekend was a disappointing one, with temperatures dropping and rain coming out of nowhere to spoil the glorious sunshine… let’s hope this one makes up for it.

By Lucy Roberts
Friday, 24th June 2022, 9:50 am
The weather will be warm with a few scattered showers.
The weather will be warm with a few scattered showers.

It’s rather cloudy today at present, although some bright or sunny spells will occur, and many places will stay dry.

However, isolated heavy showers may develop from late morning. Overall it will be very warm again, and become breezy later. Maximum temperature 25C.

Saturday will bring a dry and largely sunny start, before cloud builds and scattered showers develop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The rain will be heaviest and most likely across Derbyshire – a warning for those planning a trip to the Peak District.

However, sunny spells will occur. Breezy with temperatures closer to average. Maximum temperature 23C.

Sunday will be more of the same – generally breezy, with sunshine and scattered showers. Temperatures will dip by a few degrees, leaving a cooler edge.

Read More

Read More
Warning after fire crews called to grass fires in Mansfield
MansfieldPeak DistrictDerbyshire