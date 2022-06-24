Here's what we can expect from the weather in Mansfield this weekend

It’s rather cloudy today at present, although some bright or sunny spells will occur, and many places will stay dry.
However, isolated heavy showers may develop from late morning. Overall it will be very warm again, and become breezy later. Maximum temperature 25C.
Saturday will bring a dry and largely sunny start, before cloud builds and scattered showers develop.
The rain will be heaviest and most likely across Derbyshire – a warning for those planning a trip to the Peak District.
However, sunny spells will occur. Breezy with temperatures closer to average. Maximum temperature 23C.
Sunday will be more of the same – generally breezy, with sunshine and scattered showers. Temperatures will dip by a few degrees, leaving a cooler edge.