Here's what to expect the weather to throw at us this weekend in Mansfield and Ashfield

Friday, May 20 will see more cloud with sunny spells from around 3pm but a risk of showers, according to data released by the Met Office. There will be highs of 16C and a moderate breeze.
Saturday is a similar picture with sunny spells until after lunch but then overcast fr the rest of the day – slightly cooler with highs of 17C and a gentle breeze.
Sunday offers light cloud with a genre breeze with highs again of 19C.
Next week also looks pretty underwhelming, with cloud and the odd sunny spell.