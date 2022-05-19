Here's what to expect the weather to throw at us this weekend in Mansfield and Ashfield

With a week of glorious sunshine thus far, obviously with the weekend approaching it’s bound to be taking a downward spiral.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:20 pm

Friday, May 20 will see more cloud with sunny spells from around 3pm but a risk of showers, according to data released by the Met Office. There will be highs of 16C and a moderate breeze.

Saturday is a similar picture with sunny spells until after lunch but then overcast fr the rest of the day – slightly cooler with highs of 17C and a gentle breeze.

Sunday offers light cloud with a genre breeze with highs again of 19C.

It's looked better

Next week also looks pretty underwhelming, with cloud and the odd sunny spell.

