Here's what to expect from the weather in Mansfield and Ashfield this weekend
Well, the good news is that there is no rain forecast in Mansfield and Ashfield this weekend.
But the bad news is that it s still looking decidedly average, with sunny spells and a lot of cloud.
Saturday is set to start bright, with sunny spells through the morning, with clouds coming in from around 11am.
We may see the sun again later in the day, with slightly brighter periods from around 5pm.
At best we’ll see highs of 9C, but the wind factor will make it feel more like 6C.
Sunday looks set to be cloudy all day, although it will feel slightly warmer with highs of 10C, and lighter winds making it feel much more like the actual temperature.
Much of the same for the week ahead, with the possibility of some rain on Tuesday.