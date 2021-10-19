Here's what to expect from the weather around Mansfield and Ashfield on Wednesday

Wednesday is looking like a bit of a mixed bag for residents in Mansfield and Ashfield – although much better than the miserable Tuesday.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:09 pm

We’re set to wake up to an hour or so of teasing sunshine, before the clouds start to roll in from around 9am with the skies becoming overcast by around 10am.

From 11am, you can expect two hours of heavy rain, followed by sunshine and showers for much of the afternoon, finally becoming clearer at around 4pm.

Here's Wednesday's weather

