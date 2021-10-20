Here's what the weather is going to throw at us in Mansfield and Ashfield on Thursday

There’s not much variation with Thursday’s weather – it’s going to be SUNNY ALL DAY.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 6:23 pm

Yes, that’s right. According to the Met Office, the sun will be out from 8am – shortly after it rises at 7.42am and we are looking at constant sunshine until almost 6pm, when it goes down.

It’s not that warm though, with highs of just 10C and lows of 5C – although with the wind factor it’s not going to feel much warmer than 7C at best. Still, it could be worse.

Read More

Read More
Sitting pretty - prepare to fall in love with this Mansfield bungalow

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Here's Thursday's weather

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

AshfieldMansfieldMet OfficeChad