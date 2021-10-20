Here's what the weather is going to throw at us in Mansfield and Ashfield on Thursday
There’s not much variation with Thursday’s weather – it’s going to be SUNNY ALL DAY.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 6:23 pm
Yes, that’s right. According to the Met Office, the sun will be out from 8am – shortly after it rises at 7.42am and we are looking at constant sunshine until almost 6pm, when it goes down.
It’s not that warm though, with highs of just 10C and lows of 5C – although with the wind factor it’s not going to feel much warmer than 7C at best. Still, it could be worse.