Here's the latest outlook as warm weather continues in Mansfield

It will be nice and warm for the next few days.

It’s another warm and pleasant day today (Wednesday, June 22). The sunshine will turn a little hazy at times but it will still feel very warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 29C.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will see the early morning cloud soon clear to leave another fine, warm, morning with sunny periods and light winds.

However, cloud is expected to increase during the afternoon with heavy showers developing. Maximum temperature 30C.

Sadly, the weather will become cloudier through Friday and the weekend, with fresher winds and scattered showers, occasionally heavy and prolonged.

Things will feel a little less warm by the weekend, though temperatures will still hover around 19 or 20C.