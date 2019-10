Here is the weather forecast for today (Tuesday October 22).

It will be chilly to start with some mist and fog patches, these gradually clearing this morning. Otherwise dry with spells of sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

it will be fine and dry this evening. Remaining dry overnight with clear spells allowing some mist and fog to form. Light southerly winds. Minimum temperature 3 °C.