Heavy showers and possible thunder as temperatures drop in Mansfield today

There will be some bright spells initially but the weather will become generally cloudy with showers developing.

Showers becoming more widespread during the afternoon, locally heavy and possibly thundery.

It will be a breezy day and feel less warm than yesterday. The maximum temperature will be 23C.

Showers are expected this afternoon.

Tonight – cloud will thicken by the evening as an organised rain band spreads across the region.

The rain band will decay overnight, becoming largely dry by midnight. Minimum temperature 13C.

Tomorrow will see a rather cloudy start as the fragmenting rain band continues to clear.