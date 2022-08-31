Heavy rain and blustery winds on way to Mansfield this weekend as September hits

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather will become more wet as we move into September.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will bring another day of patchy cloud, sunny intervals and the odd isolated shower.

It will be rather warm once again with a sunny evening and clear overnight. Maximum temperature 23C.

The outlook for Friday includes a bright day with sunny intervals and showers.

Saturday will bring a blustery wind with sunny intervals. There is a chance of heavy showers or bands of rain. Maximum temperature 22C.

