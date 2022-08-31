Heavy rain and blustery winds on way to Mansfield this weekend as September hits
Harsher weather is on the way this weekend but thankfully temperatures will still remain fairly warm.
By Lucy Roberts
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 1:15 pm
Tomorrow (Thursday) will bring another day of patchy cloud, sunny intervals and the odd isolated shower.
It will be rather warm once again with a sunny evening and clear overnight. Maximum temperature 23C.
The outlook for Friday includes a bright day with sunny intervals and showers.
Saturday will bring a blustery wind with sunny intervals. There is a chance of heavy showers or bands of rain. Maximum temperature 22C.
Most Popular
-
1
Clipstone man charged after passenger killed in crash
-
2
Pensioner dies after Mansfield collision
-
3
Mansfield grandmother who glassed man in pub avoided prison by 'hair’s breadth'
-
4
Biker named Quick nearly killed himself in high-speed chase through Warsop
-
5
Thousands turn out to celebrate inaugural ‘Ashfield Day’
Sunday is forecast to be breezy and cloudy with heavy rain. It will remain warm with temperatures hovering around 20C.