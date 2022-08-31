News you can trust since 1952
Heavy rain and blustery winds on way to Mansfield this weekend as September hits

Harsher weather is on the way this weekend but thankfully temperatures will still remain fairly warm.

By Lucy Roberts
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 1:15 pm
The weather will become more wet as we move into September.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will bring another day of patchy cloud, sunny intervals and the odd isolated shower.

It will be rather warm once again with a sunny evening and clear overnight. Maximum temperature 23C.

The outlook for Friday includes a bright day with sunny intervals and showers.

Saturday will bring a blustery wind with sunny intervals. There is a chance of heavy showers or bands of rain. Maximum temperature 22C.

Sunday is forecast to be breezy and cloudy with heavy rain. It will remain warm with temperatures hovering around 20C.

