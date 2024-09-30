Further flood warning issued for Nottinghamshire with more heavy rain forecast today

The yellow alert for rain runs from midnight last night through to 3am tomorrow (Tuesday October 1), with forecasters say there is a small chance that heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption.
The weather warning states:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
