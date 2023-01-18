News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Frosty start in Mansfield today as cold snap set to remain until end of week

Mansfield residents can expect the cold and frosty conditions to persist for the next few days due to an Arctic air flow sweeping across the country.

By Lucy Roberts
4 hours ago - 1 min read

The town woke up to a frosty start this morning, January 18, as temperatures plummeted during the night.

But the sun is now peeping through the clouds and thawing any lingering icy patches as we move into the afternoon.

Hide Ad

It is expected to remain bright and sunny with a moderate breeze for the rest of the day.

Widespread frost settled like an icy blanket over Mansfield and Ashfield this morning.
Most Popular

Temperatures are still extremely chilly, however, and there’s every chance it will freeze over again tonight, with lows of -3C.

Read More
Animal charity Blue Cross guidance on how to keep dogs warm and safe during wint...
Hide Ad

Several places in the UK have had a snowy day today, including parts of Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England.

The snow has meant many schools in affected areas have been forced to close or open late.

Hide Ad

There is currently no snow forecast for Mansfield but drivers are warned to take extra care in icy conditions and watch out for new potholes forming due to the harsh weather.

The icy air flow is expected to stay put until the weekend, when temperatures are expected to rise again.

MansfieldNorthern IrelandEnglandScotlandWales