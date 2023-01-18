Frosty start in Mansfield today as cold snap set to remain until end of week

The town woke up to a frosty start this morning, January 18, as temperatures plummeted during the night.

But the sun is now peeping through the clouds and thawing any lingering icy patches as we move into the afternoon.

It is expected to remain bright and sunny with a moderate breeze for the rest of the day.

Widespread frost settled like an icy blanket over Mansfield and Ashfield this morning.

Temperatures are still extremely chilly, however, and there’s every chance it will freeze over again tonight, with lows of -3C.

Several places in the UK have had a snowy day today, including parts of Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England.

The snow has meant many schools in affected areas have been forced to close or open late.

There is currently no snow forecast for Mansfield but drivers are warned to take extra care in icy conditions and watch out for new potholes forming due to the harsh weather.