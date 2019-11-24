Flooding risk as 18 hours of rain forecast for Nottinghamshire

More flooding could be in store as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for rain.
The yellow weather warning for rain is in place from the Met Office from midnight on Wednesday November 27 to 6pm.
In a statement on its website about the Wednesday warning a Met Office expert said: "Further heavy rain is possible on Wednesday with a risk of flooding.
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."
