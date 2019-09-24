Flood warning in place as rain continues in Mansfield

Areas of Mansfield are at risk of flooding following today's heavy rain.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Maun at Edwinstowe and Ollerton following the heavy rain today (Tuesday, September 24).

A spokesman from the Envrionment Agency said: "River levels are rising at the Mansfield The Dykes river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, risk of flooding has increased. Areas most at risk are Edwinstowe and Ollerton.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until this evening. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area."

Residents have now been advised to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

The Met Office say there could be as much as 40-60mm of rain in six hours in certain parts of the country as the bad weather continues.