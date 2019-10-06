Flood warning for Mansfield as River Maun rises

A flood warning has been issued for the River Maun at Mansfield due to heavy rainfall.

River levels are rising and the risk of flooding has increased according to the Environment Agency, who say they are closely monitoring the situation.

The areas most at risk are Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

River levels are forecast to rise at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall, and , flooding of roads and farmland is expected to begin this morning (October 6).

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours, and river levels are expected to remain high until Monday,.

The Environment Agency urge residents to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers.

The levels are rising due to heavy rainfall, and a yellow weather warning for the whole East Midlands has been issued.

Within the warning area, many parts will see 15-30 mm of rain with the potential for as much as 40-50 mm in places, much of this falling in a six hour period.