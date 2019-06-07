Flood alert issued for River Maun as Storm Miguel batters Nottinghamshire

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the River Maun in Mansfield

River levels are forecast to rise at the Mansfield The Dykes river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and localised thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are unpredictable but flooding could occur between 5pm today, and tomorrow morning.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

A band of heavy rainfall, followed by thunderstorms, is expected this evening and into the morning.

The Environment Agency is closely monitoring the situation. Their incident response staff have patrolled watercourses in the area and have cleared weed screens.

Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water.

Visit the GOV.UK website to see the current flood warnings, view river and sea levels or check the 5-day flood risk forecast.

Or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 using quickdial code: 206014.

Follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter.