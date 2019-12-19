Flood alert issued as Mansfield is set to be drenched by heavy rain

A flood alert has been issued for Mansfield, with heavy rain forecast to drench the area.

The Environment Agency has warned that flooding is possible around the River Maun, and has urged people to be prepared.

People in Mansfield have been urged to be prepared for possible flooding

It says river levels are expected to rise at the Mansfield The Dykes river gauge due to ‘persistent heavy rainfall’ today, Thursday, December 19, and tomorrow.

Low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton are said to be most at risk.

The Environment Agency said it is closely monitoring the situation and it has advised drivers to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, and pedestrians to stay away from low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.

The flood alert for the River Maun is among 165 which were in place across the country this morning, along with 15 flood warnings where flooding is expected and immediate action is required.