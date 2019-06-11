Fire crews rescue driver marooned in Rufford Ford

One motorist was left to count the cost after trying to negotiate the swollen ford at Rufford this morning.

A man was rescued from his van just before midday, after he became marooned in the flooded ford.

Firefighters from Edwinstowe and Newark rescued the man, who was uninjured.

Earlier today drivers were urged to avoid the ford.

A spokesman for Rufford Abbey Country Park said the park will remain open today, and urged visitors to take the A614 instead of Rufford Lane.

A resident of Rufford Lane reported that three vehicles has already become stuck attempting to pass through the ford, which is two feet deep and rising.

Forecasters have warned that parts of the UK could be inundated with more than 100mm of rain this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across Nottinghamshire from 4am on Monday until midday on Thursday.

The heavy rain is expected to last until about 7pm on Wednesday

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reminded motorists to take care on the county’s roads due to the heavy rain.

A spokeswoman said: "Driving conditions are likely to be challenging, and we would always advise leaving plenty of space between yourself and the vehicle in front.

"Speed limits are in place for a reason, and you should always alter your driving to the conditions.

"It is best to avoid braking sharply in poor conditions, and instead slow down gently to stop.

"Most importantly, leave extra time for your journey and #DriveToArrive at all times."