Evacuated residents hail community after Mansfield quarry collapse

Evacuated residents have thanked the community in Berry Hill for their support after they were evacuated from their homes last night.

Residents were evacuated from their homes in Berry Hill after part of the quarry collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Thirty-five properties on Bank End Close in the Berry Hill Quarry area of Mansfield

Thirty-five properties on Bank End Close in the Berry Hill Quarry area of Mansfield were affected by the landslip, which happened yesterday evening.

Berry Hill Lane remains closed between the junctions for Berry Hill Road and Jenny Beckett's Lane and will remain shut "until further notice", with police advising drivers to take alternative routes.

Residents have thanked the community after offers of help came rolling in from strangers overnight and this morning.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "The community here has been fantastic, they've really pulled together to help.

"The residents in the quarry area have been lovely - we've got a Facebook group and they have been amazing.

"People we don't even know have offered to wash our clothes, make packed lunches and offered us accommodation.

"They have been amazing."

Residents have not yet officially been told they can return to their homes, but after a broken nights' sleep, many came back early to check on their homes and pets.