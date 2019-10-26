Environment Agency issues Nottinghamshire flood alerts amid heavy rain

The Environment Agency has issued one flood warning and 17 flood alerts for the Nottinghamshire area today as heavy rains continue to fall.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid contact with flood water and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area."

The most serious risk is thought to be on the River Ryton near Scrooby, where flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible from around 1pm. River are levels are expected to be high until around 1am.

Areas most at risk include Priorswell Road, Central Avenue, Steeley Lane at Worksop, Snape Lane at Serlby, Mill Lane and Great North Road at Scrooby.

On the River Maun, problems could occur on agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

Tributaries of the River Trent such as the River Greet, Potwell Dyke, Dover Beck, Cocker Beck, and Thurgarton Beck may cause issues around Farnsfield, Kirklington, Haywood Oaks, Papplewick and towards Southwell.

For full details, go to https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings.