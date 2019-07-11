Chesterfield weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Chesterfield today

The weather is set to be dull on Thursday July 11, with rain, cloud and thunder.

What will the weather be like this morning in Chesterfield?

Thunderstorms

Starting cloudy with rain affecting some areas. This turning more showery with some warm sunny spells developing.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Chesterfield?

Chance of a few heavy showers with a risk of afternoon thunder. Turning slowly drier during Thursday evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Chesterfield?

Showers mostly dying out by midnight with clear spells giving a slightly cooler, fresher night.

Some mist might form towards dawn. Winds light. Minimum temperature 13 °C.