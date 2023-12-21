News you can trust since 1952
Chaos expected as Storm Pia batters Mansfield and Ashfield with fallen trees, road closures, train cancellations

Mansfield and Ashfield are being battered this morning as Storm Pia hits the county, bringing 40mph winds and travel disruption across Nottinghamshire.
By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:15 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT
Fallen trees causing problems on the roadsFallen trees causing problems on the roads
A yellow weather warning has been in place since midnight and will be valid for much of the rest of the day (December 21), until 9pm.

East Midlands Way (EMR) trains on the Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop route have been suspended due to severe weather, the train operator has confirmed. Multiple other issues are present across the EMR network.

There are also multiple reports of fallen trees around the area with the potential for chaos on the roads as people struggle to make it into work.

It’s not clear at this point whether schools across the district are closing.

If you see an incident, please send information and pictures to [email protected] or via our facebook page.

