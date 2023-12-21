Chaos expected as Storm Pia batters Mansfield and Ashfield with fallen trees, road closures, train cancellations

Mansfield and Ashfield are being battered this morning as Storm Pia hits the county, bringing 40mph winds and travel disruption across Nottinghamshire.

Fallen trees causing problems on the roads

A yellow weather warning has been in place since midnight and will be valid for much of the rest of the day (December 21), until 9pm.

East Midlands Way (EMR) trains on the Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop route have been suspended due to severe weather, the train operator has confirmed. Multiple other issues are present across the EMR network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also multiple reports of fallen trees around the area with the potential for chaos on the roads as people struggle to make it into work.

It’s not clear at this point whether schools across the district are closing.