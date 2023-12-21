Chaos expected as Storm Pia batters Mansfield and Ashfield with fallen trees, road closures, train cancellations
A yellow weather warning has been in place since midnight and will be valid for much of the rest of the day (December 21), until 9pm.
East Midlands Way (EMR) trains on the Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop route have been suspended due to severe weather, the train operator has confirmed. Multiple other issues are present across the EMR network.
There are also multiple reports of fallen trees around the area with the potential for chaos on the roads as people struggle to make it into work.
It’s not clear at this point whether schools across the district are closing.
