Good morning! It's Thursday- here's what to expect from the weather today.

The region is waking up to a dry and fine start this morning (Thursday, August 29) with long, sunny spells.

But cloud will 'bubble up' through the day, say the Met Office, with the chance of 'an isolated afternoon shower'.

It's becoming 'somewhat breezy', especially in the northwest of the region.

The maximum temperature will peak at around 21 °C.

