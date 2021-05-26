Bank holiday weather: Will the sun shine on Mansfield and Ashfield for the long weekend?

Torrential rain, strong winds and below par temperatures have hit Mansfield and Ashfield during May – and much of the last bank holiday was a washout.

But thankfully there is some good news on the horizon, with the sun finally set to put his hat on and some warm weather on the cards for the area from Saturday to Monday.

And temperatures are set to rise into the low 20s – and even Bank Holiday Monday itself looks unusually good.

Is the terrible weather of May finally set to come to an end for the Bank Holiday weekend? (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The weather starts to pick up from tomorrow (Thursday) with a sunny start and remaining dry throughout the day.

It won’t exactly be a heatwave though, but temperatures will rise to a much warmer 18C.

The dry weather continues on Friday and Saturday with temperatures finally climbing at last, reaching 20C on Sunday – with sunny spells throughout the day.

And with Monday also set for sunshine and temperatures of 20C, it could be time to finally get the barbecue out.

A Met Office spokesman said: “High pressure will be the largely dominant feature across the UK during this period.

“This will bring mainly fine and settled conditions across the UK, with temperatures recovering and feeling locally warm in southern and central areas.”

The good weather is also predicted to last beyond the bank holiday into the first week of June – with sunny spells and temperatures hovering at around 20C in Mansfield and Ashfield.