Another frosty start- watch the weather forecast

Good morning! Here's the weather forecast for Wednesday.

The region is waking up to another frosty start this morning (Wednesday, November 20).

But it will remain mainly dry, with 'variable cloud amounts', say the Met Office.

Any morning patches of mist, fog and low cloud will lift, with some bright or sunny spells for most places along with brisk and chilly southeast winds.

Don't expect it to get much warmer- the maximum temperature will be 7°C.

