Annual Mansfield Woodhouse party in the park cancelled

An annual festival in Mansfield Woodhouse has been forced to cancel due to poor weather and ground conditions.

The Mansfield Woodhouse Party in the Park, which was scheduled to take place at Yeoman Hill Park on Saturday (June 15), will now be rearranged.

Yeoman Hill Park.

High rainfall since Monday and more forecasted bad weather means the ground at Yeoman Hill Park will not have time to recover before the scheduled date.

A spokesman for the Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group, event organisers, said: "Due to the significant amounts of rainfall witnessed over the last several days, the Mansfield Woodhouse Party In The Park has sadly been cancelled.

"Unfortunately with more showers forecast between now and Saturday there will be insufficient time for the turf / ground to dry adequately.

"We will be contacting stall holders shortly to update them on the matter.

"Keep an eye on our social media for details about any plans to rearrange it."