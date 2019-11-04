A 'dull and wet' day forecast for East Midlands

A dull and wet day is forecast for the East Midlands today (November 4).

The Met Office has forecast a dull start with isolated mist or fog patches and outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain.

Rain should ease through the morning, but it will remain cloudy with limited bright spells and isolated showers.

Brighter spells are likely through the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is set to reach 11 °C.

Tonight, mist or fog patches will develop through the evening with some clearer spells.

Scattered showers are also possible through the night in generally light winds.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.