WEATHER: Dry and sunny across Nottinghamshire today

The Met Office has forecast a dry day with long sunny spells for Nottinghamshire today, Wednesday October 31.

After a cold, frosty start this morning, today will be sunny and warmer than yesterday.

The Met Office has forecast a dry day with long sunny spells for Nottinghamshire today, Wednesday October 31.

The maximum temperature could reach 11 °C today.

If you're out trick or treating tonight, it won't be as cold as last night, but the temperature could drop to a cool 5°C.

Later in the night the Met Office has forecast showers or longer spells of rain.

A cloudy, wet night tonight will give way to a dry, sunny day tomorrow.