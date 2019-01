Water supplies have been disrupted in Alfreton after a pipe burst.

The burst pipe is near Watchorn Island in Derby Road.

Severn Trent have said engineers are on their way to the site.

A spokesman said: "We have a team on their way to where the burst is located. Once there, they will do all they can to get the burst repaired and supplies restored.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."