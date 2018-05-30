Watch: Sutton woman sings with Gary Barlow

A million love song later and a Sutton woman has fulfilled her dream to sing with former Take That frontman Gary Barlow.

Emma Knaggs, 39, has been a fan of the former X-Factor judge since she was 11 years-old and started a campaign named #GetGaryToSingWithEmma in hopes to sing with him at a concert.

Emma Herne Street, Sutton fan goes to ‘every concert’ with her sister Lisa Birkin, 43, from Mansfield.

She also first saw Take That live in 1992 at the now-closed American Adventure theme park.

Since October last year, Emma has been sending the star tweets every day asking him to sing ‘Relight My Fire’ with her.

At one of his concerts in Nottingham at the Royal Concert Hall, her dream became a reality as he invited her up on stage to sing ‘A Million Love Songs’ with him.

Emma with Gary.

The support worker at the care home Heathcotes on Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield, said: “I started my campaign before I knew he was getting fans up on stage. I always knew it was a big ask.”

Emma is no stranger to singing Take That hits in front of a crowd.

She sang “Relight My Fire” the 1993 hit with Lulu four times as part of a crowd warm-up for BBC’s ‘Let It Shine’ show which aimed to find a boy band to play the group as part of a touring musical.

She said: “The floor manager at the show named me Notts Lue Lue.”

During the show, she also got the opportunity to dance with band members Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

While at a concert at the London Palladium on Thursday, May, 17 Emma’s sister was invited on stage to sit next to Mr Barlow while he sang.

She said: “He saw my banner at the London concert and saw me again during the Nottingham concert on Friday, May 25 and I was picked.”

Her poster read ‘Gary you’re my desire...only you can #relightmyfire’.

She said: “It has given me memories that will last a lifetime. I had my dream of singing with him so singing ‘Million Loves Songs’ was the next best thing to ‘Relight My Fire’. I have now had my five minutes of fame with him.”

Emma will be off to see Mr Barlow on June 5 at Sheffield and again on Saturday, June 23 at Sherwood Pines Forest.