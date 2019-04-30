WATCH: More than a hundred caravans destroyed or damaged in huge Blidworth blaze

More than a hundred caravans have been destroyed or damaged in a huge blaze at Blidworth.

Firefighters from across the county battled the fire, off the A614, in the early hours of this morning (April 30).

Around 70 caravans, motor homes and a horse box were ‘destroyed’in the incident, with a further 50 caravans damaged by the heat.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Stockhill and Arnold used two jets and four hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters will investigate the cause of the fire this morning.

More to follow.

It happened off the A614 at Blidworth.

