WATCH: Moment driver cuts corner and hits cyclist head-on in Alfreton

This is the moment a motorist cut a corner in Alfreton and crashed head-on into a cyclist.

WARNING - Video does contain some swearing

Simon Wakefield uploaded the video to YouTube and said: "Riding my bike up to the junction when some idiot cuts the corner and hits me head on.

"His excuse was that his device in his car that clears his window screen wasn't working, have you ever heard anything like it.

"Anyway bike was ok but my knee started to hurt later that day."

The footage, recorded on March 11, has been sent to police.

Derbyshire police have been contacted for further details.