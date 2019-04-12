Washing machine sets house alight in Mansfield

Firefighters from Shirebrook and Bolsover have tackled a washing machine fire in Mansfield.

Crews were called to a property at 8.30pm on Wednesday, April 10 to reports of a washing machine burning.

Firefighters managed to safely extinguish the fire, which started in a kitchen, and all residents were out of the property when the fire service arrived.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We attended a kitchen in Mansfield with Bolsover Fire. This involved a washing machine.

"All persons were safely out of the property on arrival of the fire service."