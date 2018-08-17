Warsop woman swigging red wine at wheel was FOUR times over the limit

A Warsop woman who was seen drinking red wine from the bottle just before her car was pulled over by police was nearly four times over the limit, a court has heard

Acting on a tip off, officers watched Anne Mitchell get into her Renault Modus on Warsop High Street and followed her to Sherwood Street, where they saw her drinking, on July 31.

A test revealed she had 136 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Mitchell ended her 34-year marriage after suffering physical and mental abuse, but had struggled after starting divorce proceedings.

“She needs professional help from alcohol services,” Mrs Nisbet added. “It seems to me she has been trying to use alcohol as a crutch for her emotions.”

Mitchell, 58, of Little John Avenue, Warsop, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard that because of the “very high alcohol level” the custody threshold had been passed.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to attend a six month alcohol treatment with ten rehabilitation days.

She was banned for 36 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualification by 274 days if she completes it before September 2020.

She was ordered to pay a government surcharge of £115 and £85 costs