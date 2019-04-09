Warsop woman celebrates her 100th birthday

A Warsop great grandmother has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Dorothy May Holmes born on the 8th of April 1919 in Huthwaite into a large familý of two sisters and seven brothers, May was a typical tomboy.

Marrying Jack Gascoigne in 1940, she went on to have four children nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and three great- great grandchildren. She began her working life contributing to the war effort at the Metalbox factory. She then continued working after the war in numerous roles, including childminding and boarding house work until she finally retired as a cleaning lady at the Hare & Hounds Pub in Warsop at the age of 75. May has a keen sense of humour and loves nothing better than a good laugh, mostly at herself and the predicaments she used to get herself into.