Warsop urged to be Better Together

Better Together aims to improve a sense of wellbeing among residents by bringing people together, strengthening connections, sharing information and celebrating people doing good deeds.

The scheme is part of the a wider Safer Streets projects in Warsop which is being funded by the Nottingham Police and Crime Commissioner and being overseen and delivered by Mansfield District Council, Nottinghamshire Police and other community-based partners.

Cllr Angie Jackson, Joint Portfolio Holder for Wellbeing, Health and Safer Communities, said: "Better Together is about making a commitment to be a good neighbour and we hope it will build on the excellent community spirit that already exists in Warsop.

Cllr Angie Jackson at Warsop Library

"It is often the smallest favours that can make the biggest difference to those around us. Tasks such as bringing a dustbin in, picking something up from the supermarket for someone who struggles to get out, or just taking the time for a quick chat, can build valuable connections and trust, and make life easier and more enjoyable for everyone involved.

"People don’t need to commit to a set day or amount of time in this scheme - they can be part of this whenever it suits them. Although we are initiating the scheme as part of the wider Safer Street actions in Warsop, the idea is that in the future, the community itself takes ownership of it.

“Mansfield District Council is dedicated to working with its partners to increase feelings of safety, boost public satisfaction, listen to the views of residents and encourage pride within the area. We are confident Better Together will contribute to these aims."

The scheme is part of a £300,000 Safer Streets scheme in the Warsop area which has seen a variety of crime cutting and community safety initiatives, including new CCTV cameras and educational work in schools, with a focus on improving the safety of women and girls.

It is part of a wider £3m campaign funded by the government via the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire for projects across the city and county.

Residents, who sign up to Better Together and make a commitment to help out the Warsop community in some way, will receive a goodie bag containing a free mug, notepad and pen and mints, along with information about sources of help and support available in the community.