Warsop school celebrates 'good' Ofsted result

A school in Warsop has been praised by Ofsted inspectors for having a ‘strong ethos of community’.

Meden School, on Burns Lane, has been rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

The report, published on October 20, said since the appointment of head of school, Emma Sims, in September 2016 she has “established a clear vision for the school” and has “also brought about a more aspirational culture”.

According to inspectors, as a result of Ms Sims leadership the school has increased in popularity and “considerably more pupils joined Year 7 in September 2017 than previously. More students also stayed on into the sixth form.”

The school’s leadership team was praised, as was the “high quality” sixth form.

This was the first Osfted inspection since the school was judged to be ‘good’ back in May 2014.

The quality of learning was judged to be “consistently good” throughout the school while it was also felt that “pupils’ attitudes to learning are extremely positive and they want to do well.

Maths in particular was highlighted as a subject where progress has been made - pupils were said to be “highly engaged” in their work and are now making faster progress than the national average.

However, some improvements are needed as the attendance of disadvantaged pupils is lower than that of other students, and more help is needed for them to make faster progress and reduce the number times they are excluded.

But inspectors said plans are in place to help with these issues.

They said Meden School is “not complacent about what needs improving,” and that the “vast majority of staff, pupils and parents have a positive view about the direction in which the school is heading.”

"We are all absolutely delighted with the outcome of the recent ofsted inspection. It is the culmination of a huge amount of hard work by staff and students and also reflects the fantastic support we receive from parents in setting high standards and expectations. As a school we put students at the heart of everything we do.

This judgement supports this approach and allows the community to be confident that Meden School provides students with a high quality of education and the care they need to thrive at school. This judgement provides the school with a real boost as we embark on the next stage of our journey.'