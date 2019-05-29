Warsop residents set to band together and clean up their parish

Residents in Warsop have been encouraged to join the parish council on a mission to “clean up the parish”.

An event will take place across Warsop on Sunday, June 9, as part of an international scheme encouraging people to clean up their towns and open spaces.

Warsop Town Hall

Starting at 10.30am, residents will litter pick and paint information boards across Warsop.

Councillor Debra Barlow, independent district member for Market Warsop, said: “Join us at 10.30am on Sunday, June 9, to help in the international clean up your town or space day.

“There will be litter picking and information boards painting.

“We will provide the equipment, just bring your own gloves.

“We will meet outside the Town Hall at 10.30am and outside Woodside Hall in Church Warsop at 10.45am, and we aim to finish by 12 noon. The more people who turn up, the more we can do.

“This event has been organised by Warsop Parish Council in association with Mansfield District Council.”