Warsop great gran May is 100 years young

Warsop great grandmother Dorothy May Holmes celebrated her 100th birthday this week at poplars Care Home.

May was born on April 8 1919 in Huthwaite into a large familý of two sisters and seven brothers,

She married her fiance Jack Gascoigne in 1940, and went on to have four children nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and three great- great grandchildren.

May began her working life contributing to the war effort at the Metalbox factory. She then continued working after the war in numerous roles, including childminding and boarding house work until she finally retired as a cleaning lady at the Hare & Hounds Pub in Warsop at the age of 75.

May has a keen sense of humour and loves nothing better than a good laugh, mostly at herself and the predicaments she used to get herself into.