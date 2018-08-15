Warsop carnival was one to remember

This year’s annual Warsop carnival saw a great day raising money for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) with the ladies of the Warsop Inner Wheel again providing refreshments for the crowds. To see more pictures of the carnival, click on the link above.

New president Ruth Riches was on hand in her MS T-shirt serving drinks and cakes for everyone who attended.

Amongst those attending were the lady major Kate Allsop, Rotary president Andre Camilleri, Ruth’s dad Geoff Hallam, and sister Jane Orridge.

In a nutshell - it was a great day raising money for MS with IW members, and helped by husbands.

By 4pm, all the cakes and drinks were sold out, proving that the carnival was another great success. Warsop IW was proud to support again this year.