Warsop carnival parade is cancelled

Warsop Carnival Committee have decided to cancel the parade element of the Carnival this year.

Melissa Cooper, the vice-chair of the Warsop Carnival Committee said :”We decided to cancel the parade “It is because of a lack of funding and volunteers and it wasn’t worth it for the sake of the two floats which would have been taking part.

“We only had five floats last year. there is more and more red tape every year.

“We will focus on the main event on the Carrs Showground itself and I really do believe that we can make this better than ever.

Any local businesses who wish to help by donating a prize to the Carnival raffle, get in touch with Lauren Williams on 07870997613 or Luke Spence on 07552219947

She said the long running, carnival may not go ahead next year, if more volunteers cannot be found. A lack of funding and volunteers means that the seven volunteers on the committee are struggling to keep the carnival running.

A meeting to discuss the carnival is being held on Tuesday at 6.30pm at the Plough in Warsop.