Warning over fires in the open in Ashfield

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station, on Suttno Road in Kirkby, have been responding to ‘fires in the open’, following an increase in deliberate fires across the county.
The service said that, not only do such blazes destroy the environment, but can also end up spreading and becoming a serious incident.
District prevention officer Michelle Fitzpatrick said: “We are asking people to act with us to stop these fires.
“Dealing with these fires takes up our valuable resources and takes firefighters away from emergencies where they might be needed to rescue people from house fires, or cut drivers from cars after road traffic collisions.”
Anyone with information about these fires is asked to report them, anonymously, through FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558, or at forms.theiline.co.uk/firestoppers