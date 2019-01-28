WARNING - DISTRESSING IMAGES: Warning to cat owners as second dead cat found in carrier bag near Alfreton

The RSPCA has launched an appeal to find the heartless person who dumped a cat which was found dead in a Aldi carrier bag - just weeks after a similar grim discovery was made in the same park

The latest dead cat was found on Saturday January 19, at around 8.30am when a dog walker came across the bag which was in a wooded area near Riddings Park Community Centre, West Street, Riddings.

The latest dead cat was found on Saturday January 19,at around 8.30am when a dog walker came across the bag which was in a wooded area near Riddings Park Community Centre, West Street, Riddings. Picture: RSPCA

Rachel Leafe, an RSPCA Inspector was sent to the scene and found the white cat with blood around the right side of its face and ear. It was also wearing a mustard coloured collar but was not microchipped.

This is the second time a cat has been found in a carrier bag in this same area of woodland.

On November 24, a dog walker alerted the RSPCA to a dead cat he had found in a Tesco carrier bag.

In this case it was thought the cat may have still been alive when dumped in the woods as there were scratch marks found in the bag.

The young cat in the first case was also not microchipped.

Inspector Rachel Leafe is investigating and believes the incidents are connected.

She said: “It seems too much of a coincidence that both cats have been found dead in a carrier bag and in the same area.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area with an Aldi carrier bag to contact me.

“I also want to warn cat owners in the area to be vigilant.

“Obviously we don’t know if in both cases the cat’s owner simply dumped their bodies once they had died but it seems a very unusual thing to do and I do have concerns that as we have had two similar incidents, something more sinister could be going on.”

Anyone with information about who dumped either of the cats should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 801