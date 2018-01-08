Warning after 17 vehicle break-ins in just one week

Police are asking vehicle owners to be vigilant after receiving at least 17 reports of vehicle break-ins in the last seven days in this area.

Overnight last night (January 7) at least six vehicles were targeted. These happened in the Forest Town area.

Among items stolen were sat navs, CDs and tools.

It’s thought some of the vehicles had been left unlocked and we also believe that vans could be being targeted for any tools which may be inside.

An investigation is underway and Nottinghamshire police officers are reviewing CCTV and following up several lines of enquiry.

Police have increased patrols operating in the area.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Neil Priestley said: "In the meantime, we are just asking residents and visitors to the area to be vigilant with their vehicles. The main message is to always lock your vehicle, no matter how quick you think you’re going to be. Completely avoid leaving valuables in your car, and if you have to, remove them from display. For work vans, you can obtain stickers which state that nothing is kept in them overnight. Give us a call and we will do our best to help and please report anything suspicious to us as soon as possible on 101."

In an emergency, always dial 999.